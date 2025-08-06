Madrasa teachers in Karnataka to be trained in Kannada language

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) Karnataka Waqf and Minority Affairs Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said a programme has been launched to train teachers working in Madrasas to enable them to teach Kannada to students.

He stressed the need for everyone in the state to know Kannada and said in the days ahead maulvis working in mosques will also be trained in the language.

"We have launched a programme. Kannada is important in our state, children should know Kannada, with this intention the Minority affairs department has started a programme, as per which 200 teachers working at madrasas have been selected to train them in Kannada in three months. If they (teachers) learn Kannada, they can teach Kannada to students," Khan told reporters here.

He said, "Ours is a Kannada state and everyone should know Kannada... In the days ahead, we will have a programme to teach Kannada to gurus (maulvis) in all mosques." PTI KSU ROH