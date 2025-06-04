Madrassa operator arrested for raping teacher in Bareilly

Bareilly: A madrassa operator has been arrested on charges of raping a woman teaching in his educational institution here, police said on Wednesday.

The police arrested the accused Zuber on Tuesday and sent him to jail, Fatehganj West police station in-charge Pradeep Kumar Chaturvedi said.

According to the report filed in this case, Zuber had called the teacher to the madrassa on a holiday last Friday on the pretext of work and allegedly raped her.

When she did not reach home for a long time, the family reached the madrassa and found her in an unconscious state.

The teacher's family subsequently lodged a complaint.