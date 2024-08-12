Madrassa staffer held for sodomising 10-year-old boy in Indore: cleric alleges extortion link

Indore, Aug 12 (PTI) A madrassa staffer was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly sodomising a 10-year-old boy, a police official said.

The 20-year-old accused sodomised the boy, who was studying in the madrassa, on August 2 after lunch, the Badgonda police station official said.

"The accused also assaulted the boy and threatened to kill him if he revealed the ordeal to anyone. The victim had entered into a fight with some other boys and was made to sleep in the accused's room for some days till tempers cooled," he said.

"After the incident, the boy came out of the madrassa, took the phone of a passerby and informed his mother. On the complaint of his mother, a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody," the official said.

Meanwhile, a cleric from the madrassa claimed a man had demanded Rs 5 lakh from him and had threatened to get the boy to give "false statements" and file a case against the institution if the amount was not paid.

He also claimed the boy and the accused slept in different rooms.

However, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi told PTI no complaint was received about this demand for money by an individual from the madrassa management. PTI HWP ADU BNM