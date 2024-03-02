Madrassa student beaten up: Maharashtra child rights panel to hear issue on March 6

Thane, Mar 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognisance of a student being beaten up last month in a madrassa in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly stealing a watch.

In a release issued on Saturday, MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah said thrashing children in such a manner was cruel and humiliating.

"We have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. The SP Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other concerned persons have been asked to attend a hearing on the matter on March 6 in Mumbai," she said in the release.

As per police, the child was accused of stealing a watch worth Rs 100 from a nearby shop and was beaten up by a maulana in the madrassa located in Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad). PTI COR BNM