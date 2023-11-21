Madrassa teacher gets life term for raping 8-year-old student

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A special POCSO court on Tuesday convicted a madrassa teacher for raping an eight-year-old student and awarded him life imprisonment.

Special Judge, POCSO court, Baburam, also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict after holding him guilty under Section 376 IPC and under the POCSO Act.

The court has directed that the full amount of the fine should be given to the rape survivor.

Special government counsel Dinesh Sharma told PTI that the court completed the hearing within 40 days.

According to the prosecution, the girl was raped by her madarssa teacher Irfan on September 22. PTI CORR ABN RT