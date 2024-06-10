Madurai Adheenam lauds PM Modi, urges for retrieval of Katchatheevu islet

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jun 10 (PTI) Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assuming office for the third consecutive term and called for steps to retrieve Katchatheevu islet ceded to Sri Lanka.

The pontiff of the oldest Saivaite Adheenam (monastery) in the state said retrieving the islet would resolve the problems of the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

"I congratulate Narendra Modi for becoming Prime Minister for the third time. Steps should be taken to get back the Katchatheevu to restore the fishermen's livelihood," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Efforts should be made to create a separate Eelam for the Lankan Tamils, he added.

"I feel sad that those responsible for the killings of innocent Tamils in Sri Lanka, too, have won in the (Lok Sabha) elections. But they did form the government," Adheenam said without mentioning anyone.

Responding to a question, he opined that the AIADMK suffered a defeat in the poll because it did not remain in the BJP-led NDA. PTI JSP KH