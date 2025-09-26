Madurai Bench of Madras HC receives 'bomb' threat, turns out to be hoax

Madurai, Sept 26 (PTI) Anxious moments prevailed at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court here after a bomb threat was received by authorities on Friday morning, police sources said.

A thorough search of the premises as per protocol revealed it was a 'hoax'.

The email was sent to the Court, leading to evacuation of the personnel and the public from the Court premises this morning, they said.

"The threat came via email this morning... searches have been completed and the threat turned out to be a hoax," a senior police official told PTI.

Agencies, including CISF and the police department conducted intensive searches for more than three hours and declared it to be a 'hoax'. PTI VIJ VGN ROH