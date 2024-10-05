Madurai-bound flight returns to Chennai airport due to technical snag

Chennai, Oct 5 (PTI) A Madurai-bound Air India flight which departed from here on Saturday returned to the city due to a technical issue, authorities said.

The aircraft had a safe and normal landing, they said.

The passengers who had booked tickets on the flight were offered to travel to their respective destination through alternative arrangements.

"Air India flight AI671 operating from Chennai to Madurai returned to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft had a safe and normal landing at Chennai airport for precautionary checks. Our colleagues on the ground at the airport made every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Alternative arrangements have been made for guests to fly them to their destination at the earliest," an Air India official said.

"Full refunding on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling of their journey to a later date were offered to guests if so desired by them. At Air India, the safety and well-being of our customers and crew remains a top priority," the official added. PTI COR VIJ VIJ KH