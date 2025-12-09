Madurai temple issue: Left parties calls it attempt to whip up communal tension

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Left parties on Tuesday alleged that there are attempts to whip up communal tensions in Tamil Nadu by manufacturing a controversy around the religious sites situated on the Tirupparankundram Hill in the Madurai district. In a joint statement, the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), RSP, and AIFB condemned the targeting of Madurai MP Su Venkatesan over the issue. "The Left parties strongly condemn the attempts by the BJP and other Hindutva communal forces to whip up communal tensions in Tamil Nadu by manufacturing a controversy around the religious sites situated on Tirupparankundram Hill in Madurai district, with a sinister eye on political gain," the statement read.

The parties noted that the Tirupparankundram Hill is home to three temples, a dargah, and several ancient Jain caves. "For centuries, this hill has stood as a symbol of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence. People of different faiths have conducted their religious practices here with mutual respect, and members of various communities have lived together without discord," it said.

"However, seeking to extract political benefit in Tamil Nadu, BJP leaders, in February this year, labelled the site as the "Ayodhya of the South," brought in people from outside, and attempted to provoke an incident. They also used social media to vitiate the atmosphere and sow discord," it said.

The Left parties added that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, while hearing a petition on the issue, ignored earlier court rulings, historical records and the Places of Worship Act, 1991. "By allowing the petitioner to light the Karthigai Deepam atop a British-era survey pillar adjacent to the Sikandar Badusha Dargah, the court has provided a handle to communal forces," it said.

The Left parties highlighted that the single-judge bench, overruling the objections of the state government and the temple administration, even permitted the petitioner to seek CISF protection for this act. "These pronouncements not only disregard past judgements but also undermine the federal spirit of the Constitution by bypassing the State Government's authority on matters of law and order," it said. They also commended the people of Madurai and Tamil Nadu for standing in harmony against communal hate politics and for upholding the pluralistic traditions of the state by refusing to join the protests orchestrated by communal elements. "The approach of the DMK government in the state, in handling this issue firmly, has been exemplary. It must be criticised that parties like the AIADMK are supporting the communal elements in this regard," it said. The parties strongly condemn the targeting of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and the death threats issued by Hindutva groups. "The Left parties call upon all democratic and secular-minded people of India to firmly reject the communal politics of the Sangh Parivar, which seeks to divert public attention from the Modi Government's ongoing assault on people's livelihoods and constitutional rights," it said. Several opposition MPs, led by the DMK, on Tuesday submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to move a motion for the removal of Madras High Court Judge GR Swaminathan, who ordered Subramaniya Swamy temple authorities to ensure that a lamp is lit at the deepathoon (pillar) near a dargah.

On December 1, a single judge bench of Justice Swaminathan had held that the Arulmighu Subramania Swamy temple was duty-bound to light the lamp at the deepathoon, a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to the dargah.

When the order remained unimplemented, the single judge passed another order on December 3 permitting devotees themselves to light the lamp and directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to ensure their protection. This led the DMK-led state government to move to the top court.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider hearing a plea of the Tamil Nadu government challenging the Madras High Court order.