Madurai’s new flyover to be named after Veeramangai Velunachiar: CM Stalin

Madurai, Dec 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced that a new flyover at Thirunagar-Melamadai junction here will be named after 18th century freedom fighter Veeramangai Velunachiyar.

The 950-metre-long flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 150.28 crore, aimed at easing traffic congestion on the busy Madurai-Thondi road, will be inaugurated on December 7, a press release issued by the government stated.

The road, which starts from Anna Bus Stand junction and passes through Aavin and Melamadai junction before joining the Madurai Ring Road and ending at Poovanthi in Sivaganga district, is an important state highway connecting Madurai and Sivaganga districts, according to the press release.

The area witnesses heavy traffic due to several educational institutions located along the route. Vehicles used to face long waiting times at three major junctions on this stretch, causing significant inconvenience to commuters, the release said.

The new flyover is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion from Madurai-Thondi road through Goripalayam to the Ring Road, ensuring smooth vehicular movement. PTI JR JR ROH