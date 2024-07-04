Maestro Zubin Mehta to conduct 4 concerts for Symphony Orchestra of India Autumn season

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Legendary conductor Zubin Mehta will return to the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) for its Autumn 2024 season with the compositions of Johann Strauss II and Richard Strauss, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has announced.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Khushroo N Suntook, chairman of the NCPA and co-founder of the SOI, said that Mehta will be conducting the SOI in four concerts of two vastly different programmes.

"It gives us great pleasure to welcome back acclaimed conductor and my old friend Zubin Mehta to the NCPA for the SOI Autumn 2024 Season. The visit of Zubin Mehta has always been much anticipated, however, his performing with an Indian orchestra was met with tremendous enthusiasm last year. During his visit, Zubin was highly appreciative of the orchestra's quality and promised to return to conduct the SOI soon," Suntook said in a statement.

Mehta, who had first conducted the SOI in August 2023, will lead the orchestra on August 17 and 18 at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre to present light Viennese music by Johann Strauss II, including "Overture to Die Fledermaus", "Emperor Waltz" and "Viennese Blood".

The SOI will be joined by soprano soloist Chen Reiss.

The compositions have previously been performed under Mehta's baton at the iconic Vienna New Year's Concerts on at least five occasions.

The final two concerts feature Richard Strauss's music, of which Mehta is regarded as one of the finest interpreters.

On August 24 and 25, Mehta will conduct Richard Strauss' "Don Juan", the India premiere of "Ein Heldenleben" and "Four Last Songs" that will be sung by soprano Krassimira Stoyanova.

The concerts will be performed in association with the Mehli Mehta Music Foundation, a premier music school named after Mehta's father.

"The Foundation is highly appreciative of Maestro Mehta’s unstinting support and encouragement as we celebrate our 30th anniversary. His unwavering commitment and belief in our mission have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. As we reflect on three decades of achievements, we recognize that his contributions have been pivotal in our journey," Mehroo Jeejeebhoy, founder trustee, Mehli Mehta Music Foundation, said in a statement.

The SOI Autumn 2024 Season will be followed by one of the world's most renowned opera competitions, Operalia, coming to India for the first time in September, where the SOI will be conducted by renowned tenor Plácido Domingo during the finale. PTI MAH MAH MG MG