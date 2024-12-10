Mafia on prowl in HP, police still stuck with samosa probe, alleges BJP leaders

Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) The police are stuck with petty things like the samosa issue while the mafia are on the prowl in Himachal Pradesh, BJP leaders alleged on Tuesday as it hit out at the Congress government over the law-and-order situation in the state.

Advertisment

The matter of three boxes of samosas and cakes getting served to the security staff of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on October 21 instead of the chief minister by mistake has assumed disproportionate dimensions following a CID probe that termed the goof up an "anti-government" act.

Hitting out at the state government, the BJP leaders said the enquiry into the samosa incident is not leaving the CID even after a month.

The CID personnel who were targeted for serving samosas to the chief minister's security staff are under scanner as the CID officers probing the samosa enquiry report leak reportedly took the mobile phones of some officers and sent them for forensic examination, they said.

Advertisment

"It has come to our knowledge that the CID staff under scanner for mistakenly serving samosa to the CM's staff is again being targeted. They were questioned in regard to the leak of the enquiry report and now their mobile phones have been taken for forensic examination," said BJP leader Chetan Bragta who is also the party spokesperson.

"The law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated. Drug, liquor and mining mafias are ruling the roost. The police/CID and the government should focus on these areas but they are still stuck with petty issues like samosa," he added.

BJP MLA from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma claimed the public is in distress while the government is busy celebrating ("Janta trast hai, sarkar jashn mein mast hai") The people of the state voted the Congress to power with high hopes but unemployed youths are now on the roads and the mafia are ruling the state, he claimed. "It seems that it is not Congress government but a cartel of one person running the state." "Phones of opposition leaders and mediapersons are being tapped, FIRs are being registered against journalists and an insecure atmosphere is being created in the state," Sharma told PTI.

Advertisment

"The law and order situation has deteriorated and the state CID is still focusing on the samosa even after a month," he said. PTI BPL NSD NSD