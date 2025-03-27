Mafia raj flourished during BJP's tenure: Himachal CM's media adviser

Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) Naresh Chauhan, media adviser to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Thursday lashed out at BJP for holding a protest in Shimla and said that the very 'mafia raj' the BJP is talking about actually flourished unabated during its own tenure.

In a press statement issued, Chauhan stated that ever since Congress came back into power, mafias have been pushed to the margins and are now fleeing due to stringent legal actions. "It is the crackdown on mafias that the BJP finds unbearable" he added.

Chauhan said that the BJP's attempts to corner the government over an alleged 'mafia raj' in the state were unsuccessful, as Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with cabinet ministers and Congress MLAs, had already presented a comprehensive response inside the Vidhan Sabha which also presents the government's position, commitments and future plans for the development of the state.

He alleged that BJP's protest was nothing more than a futile attempt to divert attention from important issues.

Chauhan said that the BJP's rally reflected its intellectual bankruptcy and exposed its deep frustration over inadequate strength within the Assembly.

"Moreover, the event made it evident that the BJP stands isolated both inside and outside the House, whereas public support remains firmly with the Congress government,", he added. PTI COR HIG HIG