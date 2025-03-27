'Mafia raj' in Himachal: BJP holds mega protest against govt

Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) Protesting against the “mafia raj” in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP leaders and workers on Thursday staged a demonstration against the state government near Vidhan Sabha.

Hundreds of BJP workers, including women, gathered near Chaura Maidan here against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government and shouted anti-government slogans during the protest named ‘Maha Pradarshan’.

The protest caused inconvenience to commuters as traffic jams were witnessed and movement was restricted on several roads. A large number of police personnel were deployed to avoid any untoward incident. However, a minor scuffle was witnessed.

Addressing the gathering, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal said that mafia raj is prevailing in the state, development has come to a standstill, and the state government has taken loans worth Rs 32,000 crore in 28 months. The state of gods and goddesses has been turned into a state of mafias, he added.

He accused the Congress government of protecting all kinds of corrupt elements such as transfer, land, forest, liquor, scrap and drug mafias and lashed out at the ruling party for not fulfilling their poll guarantees and closing 1,500 institutions in education, revenue, health, PWD and other departments.

The state government has become synonymous with corruption, and Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and other districts are bearing the brunt of shootouts and gang wars, with mafia flourishing in the state, said state BJP in-charge Shrikant Sharma. Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that due to anarchy and rampant corruption, honest and hardworking officers like Vimal Negi are not among us today.

Negi, a chief engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, went missing on March 10, and his body was recovered in Bilaspur district on March 18. The family members of the deceased have alleged that seniors had been harassing Negi and demanded an inquiry into the case.

Thakur said that the person who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the mining case goes to the chief minister's office in his car and still the CM is not serious about the corruption issue.

The 'chitta' (synthetic drug) mafia has reached every corner of the state, and 14 youths have died in the current year, he claimed.