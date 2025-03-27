'Mafia raj' in Himachal: BJP holds protest against govt

Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) Protesting against the ''mafia raj'' in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP leaders and workers on Thursday staged a demonstration against the state government near Vidhan Sabha.

Hundreds of BJP workers, including women, gathered near Chaura Maidan here and shouted slogans against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government.

The protest is against the protection given in the state to all kinds of corrupt elements such as transfer, land, forest, liquor, scrap and drug mafias by the present Congress government, said state BJP General Secretary Bihari Lal.

He alleged that corruption has become synonymous with the government, and it is visible in small works and deteriorating law and order.

The BJP leaders also demanded a CBI probe into the mysterious death of Vimal Negi, the chief engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

Negi went missing on March 10, and his body was recovered in Bilaspur district on March 18.

The family members of the deceased allege that seniors had been harassing Negi, who was forced to work late at night despite being unwell and demanded action against senior officials.

PTI BPL AMJ AMJ AMJ