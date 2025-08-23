Mafia tendency fully uprooted from Uttar Pradesh, it cannot dominate now: Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said mafia tendency cannot dominate in the state and that it has been uprooted completely.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating two kalyana mandapams (wedding halls) at Manbela and Rapti Nagar here, Adityanath said that till eight years ago, no one could have imagined that Uttar Pradesh would be riot-free and mafia-free, but today it is a reality.

"Now the mafia tendency cannot dominate in Uttar Pradesh, it has been uprooted completely. Now goons cannot pose a threat to sisters, daughters and businessmen here. The common people are not troubled and neither do the youths wander for employment," he said.

Both the wedding halls have been constructed by the Gorakhpur Development Authority. The hall at Manbela was set up at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore and the one in Rapti Nagar with an outlay Rs 85 lakh, an official statement said.

Adityanath contributed money from his MLA fund for the mandapam at Manbela, it added.

Speaking in Manbela, the chief minister said that a positive change has come about Uttar Pradesh because since 2017, people have chosen a good government.

"(Earlier) no one could have imagined investments in Uttar Pradesh, four-lane connectivity, restarting closed fertiliser factories or setting up new industries. But, today the highest investments in the country are made in the state. Big industries are being set up. There is four-lane road connectivity everywhere. Gorakhpur's closed fertiliser factory has been restarted." Adityanath turned emotional recollecting the period when encephalitis was prevalent in Manbela.

While many children used to die of the disease earlier, he said, in the last eight years, the government not only treated encephalitis and its causes but also treated the sick mentality of neglecting the state (referring to the previous government).

"Eight years ago, during this season, every mother used to have fear on her face -- she did not know which child would fall prey to encephalitis. Now it has been control and the future of children is safe...

"Earlier, there were no arrangements for encephalitis treatment in medical colleges. Four children used to be admitted on one bed. Today, the encephalitis ward has become air conditioned," he said, accusing the previous government of leaving the poor to their fate.

He said the government hospitals have all facilities now and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for the poor and the elderly.

"If someone does not have an Ayushman card, then there is a provision to provide full help from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," he said.

Adityanath said Rs 1,100 crore from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund is designated in a year for treatment of serious diseases.

The chief minister also presented details of the transformation of health services in the state, especially in eastern Uttar Pradesh. He said that before 2017, the only big centre for treatment in eastern Uttar Pradesh -- the BRD Medical College -- itself was sick.

After his government came to power, it is now healthy and is providing excellent service to the patients, Adityanath said, adding that now AIIMS has also opened in Gorakhpur.

Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Gorakhpur Mayor Dr Manglesh Shrivastava, other public representatives and senior officials were present, the statement said.