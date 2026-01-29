Magenta Line extension to turn Central Secretariat into triple interchange station: DMRC

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The Central Secretariat Metro station will soon emerge as a triple interchange hub with the addition of the Magenta Line extension of the Central Vista Corridor from R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha under Delhi Metro's Phase V(A), the DMRC said on Thursday.

Currently functioning as an interchange between the Yellow Line and the Violet Line, the Central Secretariat Metro station, with the integration of the new Magenta Line corridor, will facilitate passengers to commute between three major routes at a single point, Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications of DMRC, said.

Dayal said the upcoming corridor will directly connect Central Secretariat with key administrative zones along the Central Vista, offering doorstep metro access to nearly 60,000 office-goers and around two lakh visitors every day.

There will be nine stations between R K Ashram Marg and Indraprastha with a total length of 9.9 kilometres that will connect all Kartavya Bhawan complexes, including Bharat Mandapam, courts, and India Gate, among others, he said.

The Metro currently has 29 interchange stations across its network. This number is expected to rise to 43 after the completion of Phase IV, and further to 46 with the addition of Phase V(A), he added.

"The enhanced connectivity is expected to ease road congestion in central Delhi, reduce travel time for commuters and contribute to lower vehicular pollution, aligning with the broader goal of promoting public transport usage in the city," he said.

According to Dayal, Central Secretariat will be the only triple interchange station to come up under Phase V(A) of the Metro expansion.

Several other triple interchange stations are planned under Phase IV. Azadpur will connect the Yellow Line, Pink Line and Magenta Line, strengthening north Delhi's links with other parts of the city. New Delhi station will integrate the Yellow Line, Airport Express Line and Magenta Line, offering smoother transfers for both daily commuters and air travellers, he said.

Dayal said that Lajpat Nagar will emerge as an interchange between the Violet Line, Pink Line and the upcoming Golden Line linking Lajpat Nagar with Saket G Block, while Inderlok will connect the Red Line, Green Line and Magenta Line corridor.

At present, Kashmere Gate Metro Station is the only operational triple interchange station in the Delhi Metro network, linking the Yellow, Violet and Red lines and serving as one of the system's busiest transit hubs, he mentioned.

The DMRC said triple interchange stations allow commuters to shift between three corridors at one location, substantially reducing travel time and improving network efficiency.

On December 25, the cabinet approved three new corridors of 16 kilometres to curb pollution levels, which would cost around Rs 12,015 crore.

The DMRC operates a vast network with around 289 stations on its 12 lines serving Delhi-NCR cities, making it one of the largest systems in India, with its total length around 395 kilometres. PTI SHB SHB APL APL