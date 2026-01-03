Magh Mela: Chants echo, saffron flags flutter as devotees brave cold to take holy dip in Sangam

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) The Magh Mela in Prayagraj wore the look of a vast fair, with rows of tents, fluttering saffron flags, loudspeakers playing devotional music and devotees gathering in large number to take a dip in the icy cold waters of the Sangam on 'Paush Purnima' Sadhus wrapped in blankets, Kalpvasis settling into makeshift camps, and vendors selling religious items added to the vibrant scene, as police and volunteers maintained crowd movement across pontoon bridges and ghats.

The Magh Mela began at the Sangam here on Saturday with lakhs of devotees converging on the riverbanks in the early hours to take a holy dip on the occasion of Paush Purnima.

Chanting hymns and carrying small bundles of belongings, pilgrims were seen walking in groups towards the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, braving the winter chill with deep faith.

From the break of dawn, a steady stream of devotees moved along temporary pathways laid across the sandy expanse, volunteers and security personnel guided them towards the ghats.

"Taking a dip at the Sangam on Paush Purnima gives peace to the soul. We have come from Jhansi after travelling all night," said 62-year-old Ram Prasad.

Sunita Devi, who arrived with her family from Bihar, said, "Despite the cold, the arrangements are good. This bath feels like washing away all troubles." Another pilgrim, Mahesh Yadav from Ayodhya, said the atmosphere was "charged with devotion and discipline." Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late Friday night reviewed security and administrative arrangements for Magh Mela and upcoming festivals through a video conference with senior officials of concerned districts.

Stressing that the safety, convenience and smooth conduct for devotees was the state government's top priority, he said no negligence would be tolerated at any level.

He directed officials of Prayagraj and other major pilgrimage centres to ensure cleanliness at ghats and temple premises, uninterrupted power supply, crowd management, control rooms, women's changing rooms and smooth entry-exit arrangements in the mela area.

Keeping in view the expected arrival of 15 to 25 lakh devotees on the first day of the Magh Mela, the chief minister asked officials to further strengthen health services, including hospitals, medical staff, ambulances, drinking water and sanitation facilities.

He also instructed adequate deployment of divers at ghats to deal with any emergency and emphasised women's safety, directing strict action against suspicious and unruly elements.

Senior officers were asked to inspect the mela site immediately and ensure barricading at places with strong currents, while preventing overcharging by boatmen and hotels.

The Magh Mela will continue till February 15. PTI CDN NB