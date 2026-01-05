Magh Mela: Five-day pilgrimage to revered religious sites near Sangam commences

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) The 'Panchkosi Parikrama', a five-day pilgrimage to prominent religious sites situated near the Sangam in Prayagraj, commenced at the Magh Mela on Monday.

Celebrated as an enduring symbol of Prayag's cultural traditions, performing the 'Panchkosi Parikrama' is considered essential for devotees visiting Prayagraj, as it offers the spiritual merit of darshan of all sacred sites situated near the holy confluence of rivers, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Led by the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad and Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, the pilgrimage began with Ganga Puja at the Sangam on Monday, and will conclude with a bhandara for saints and ascetics on the final day, the statement added.

The Magh Mela administration has been entrusted with managing traffic arrangements during the pilgrimage.

Following the Ganga Puja, the procession of saints visited the sacred Akshayavat and the Adi Shankar Vimana Mandapam temple, marking the completion of the first day's rituals.

Mahant Hari Giri, General Secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, said the 'Panchkosi Parikrama' is an ancient and revered religious tradition of Prayag, one that is rooted in its traditional geographical expanse.

The region encompasses six riverbanks of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, forming three sacred zones, Antarvedi, Madhyavedi, and Bahirvedi, the Mahant Hari Giri said, adding that numerous major and minor pilgrimage sites, temples, ashrams, and monasteries are located in this region, all of which are covered during the five-day pilgrimage.

Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, who also participated in the pilgrimage, said the 'Panchkosi Parikrama' was integral to the Magh Mela until it was discontinued 556 years ago during the Mughal period.

According to the statement, after centuries, following persistent demands from saints and ascetics, the tradition was revived in 2019 through the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government. Since then, the 'Panchkosi Parikrama' has continued uninterrupted, restoring the spiritual legacy of Prayagraj.