Magh Mela: Over one crore people take dip on Makar Sankranti; devotees urged not to use oil, soap

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) More than one crore devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga and the Sangam at the ongoing Magh Mela here on Thursday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, officials said.

According to the Mela administration, people thronged the Ganga ghats from 12 in the night. Till evening, 1.03 crore devotees took a holy dip in the river.

On Wednesday, on the occasion of Ekadashi, over 85 lakh people had taken a dip in the river.

Pilgrims were urged here to complete the ritual bath and move ahead without spending unnecessary time at the ghats, and refrain from using oil and soap.

Speaking to PTI Videos, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said devotees began bathing early in the morning, and the process continued smoothly throughout the day at the Sangam as well as sector-wise ghats.

He said public announcements and police personnel were regularly informing pilgrims to take the dip in an orderly manner and proceed towards their destinations so that incoming devotees do not face inconvenience.

"We have also appealed to devotees not to use oil and soap at the ghats so that incoming pilgrims do not face any difficulty or inconvenience," Verma said.

He added that water police, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, remained deployed, and no contingency plan had to be invoked so far despite the heavy rush.

The Magh Mela administration official said bathing began from midnight, and by 12 noon, over 72 lakh people had performed the ritual bath.

A resident, Gauri Ojha, said she considered herself fortunate as she has been able to take a dip at the Sangam every year.

"As a resident of Prayagraj, I feel blessed that I can bathe at the Sangam during the Magh Mela. The significance of today's bath is enhanced by the Sun's transition into Uttarayan," she said.

Ojha added that she had brought a special vessel of water from Varanasi and had also collected Sangam water, which she would later offer to Lord Shiva.

She noted that facilities for women had improved considerably.

"Changing rooms are now available at the ghats, which were not there a few years ago. Earlier, women and girls faced difficulties, but the arrangements are much better now," she said.

She added that pilgrims should also ensure proper disposal of used clothes and materials at the ghats.

Another resident, Preeti, said the experience of bathing at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti was "extraordinary" and praised the arrangements made by the administration.

A lawyer, who travelled from Hyderabad with his family, lauded the cleanliness, facilities and police arrangements at the Magh Mela.

"We did not come with any special demands or prayers. God has given enough to my family and me. We have come only to offer our gratitude," he told PTI Videos.

Explaining the religious significance of the day, a local priest, Ravishankar Mishra, said Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the Sun's northward journey, known as Uttarayan.

Divisional Commissioner Soumya Agrawal said the Magh Mela is spread over 800 hectares across seven sectors, with over 25,000 toilets set up and more than 3,500 sanitation workers deployed.

Superintendent of Police (Magh Mela) Neeraj Pandey said over 10,000 police personnel have been deployed across the fair area, while 42 temporary parking facilities with a capacity of over one lakh vehicles have been created to ensure smooth crowd and traffic management.