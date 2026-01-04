Magh Mela: Pilgrims congregate at Sangam for holy dip in icy Ganga waters

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Braving the bitter cold, devotees thronged the Sangam on Sunday for a holy dip in the Ganga during the ongoing Magh Mela.

Amid rows of tents, fluttering saffron pennants, and devotional music emanating for loudspeakers, devotees streamed into the Mela ground.

Some arrived on two-wheelers, taking their vehicles up to the waterfront before they descended into the river for a dip. Others arrived from far and wide, lugging their bags with one hand while they clutched their children with the other.

The Akshayvat Marg on the Mela premises, one of the major thoroughfares leading to the holy river, saw a steady stream of pilgrims. Ashutosh Varshney, who had set up his camp near the Sangam, said there has been a rush of devotees since early morning.

While the devotees took a dip in frigid Ganga waters and offered prayer, security personnel and divers kept a close watch. Safety announcements constantly emanated from the public address system. 'Kalpvasis' also took the ritual dips on Sunday. During the month-long 'kalpavas', devotees bathe in the Ganga twice daily and eat one meal a day, spending their time in meditation and worship of their chosen deity. 'Kalpavas', believed to absolve people of their sins, began on 'Paush Purnima' (Saturday).

Acharya Rajendra Mishra, president of the Triveni Sangam Aarti Seva Samiti, said approximately 5 lakh devotees are observing 'kalpavas'.

Chanting hymns and carrying their belongings in small bundles, pilgrims walked towards the Sangam for the holy dip, while others were seen performing ritual worship in the tents where they were put up.

Additional District Magistrate (Magh Mela) Dayanand Prasad said for the first time, a separate township has been established for the pilgrims and 'kalpavasis' in the Magh Mela area. This township, spread over 950 bighas, has been named Prayagwal, and is located opposite the Nagvasuki Temple.

Ten bathing ghats have been constructed over an area of 10,000 square feet at the Magh Mela, and nine pontoon bridges have been built, the official added.

The Magh Mela began at the Sangam on Saturday with lakhs of devotees converging on the riverbanks in the early hours to take a holy dip on the occasion of 'Paush Purnima'.

Besides 'Paush Purnima', the auspicious bathing occasions include Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 18), Basant Panchami (January 23), Maghi Purnima (February 1) and Mahashivratri (February 15). PTI NAV ARB ARB