Maghi Ganesh processions avoid fanfare as tribute to Ajit Pawar

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) The death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash cast a shadow on the conclusion of Maghi Ganesh festival on Wednesday, with processions being held without fanfare in Thane city.

The festival, which commenced on January 22 at Pachpakhadi, was originally planned as a massive cultural celebration.

BJP district president Sandeep Lele stated that the conclusion of the festival was kept strictly simple to honour the memory of the departed leader.

In place of the typical grand musical processions, hundreds of devotees escorted the decorated chariot in a peaceful, silent march. The immersion took place at the Kopri Mithbunder Ghat in Thane East. PTI COR NSK