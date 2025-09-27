MAGIC Incubation Centre inaugurated in Jalna to boost start-ups

Jalna, Sep 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the MAGIC Incubation Centre in Jalna will provide youngsters an opportunity to start independent enterprises and become entrepreneurs.

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council's (MAGIC) centre was inaugurated at the Janardanmama Nagapurkar Government Industrial Training Institute campus on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Lodha encouraged students to translate their innovative ideas into reality by launching skill-based industries with the support of the incubation centre.

"Youth must not only create industries but also generate income and employment opportunities," he said, urging students to innovate and become entrepreneurs.

District Collector Ashima Mittal described the initiative as the state's first project to provide such opportunities for youth entrepreneurship.

"Through the MAGIC Incubation Centre, local youth have a platform to launch their start-ups. With design support, capital, guidance, and mentoring, this centre will yield excellent results in the future," she said. PTI COR ARU