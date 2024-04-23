Magisterial inquiry ordered in Gurugram crematorium wall collapse

Gurugram, Apr 23 (PTI) The Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the crematorium wall collapse incident that killed five people in Arjun Nagar area, an official said.

A three-member committee including the Sub Division Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Shiva Archan Sharma and Public Works Department Executive Engineer Charanjit Rana, is formed to investigate the matter, he said.

The committee will record the statements of the relatives of the deceased and submit its report within seven days, he added.

The incident occurred on April 20 when three men and two minor girls died and two were injured in after a wall of the Madanpuri cremation ground collapsed on them.

A proposal for compensation to the affected families will also be sent, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

The police are also probing the formation and activities of the Improvement Committee of the crematorium, they said. PTI COR HIG HIG