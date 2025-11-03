Magisterial probe begins into death of hostage-taker Rohit Arya in police operation

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) An independent magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the death of social entrepreneur Rohit Arya, who was shot during the police operation while rescuing 17 children and two adults held captive by him at a recording studio in Mumbai on October 30.

The magisterial inquiry is being conducted simultaneously with a probe launched by the Mumbai Police's crime branch.

A senior police officer on Monday stated the concerned magistrate will call witnesses, record statements, and submit a report.

The drama unfolded inside R A Studio in the Mahavir Classic building in the Powai area between 1:30 PM and 5:15 PM on Thursday, resulting in the rescue of the hostages and the death of Arya (50).

Arya suffered a bullet injury during the police operation, following which he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary on Monday confirmed that a magisterial inquiry has been initiated into Arya's death, as mandated by law and rulings of the Supreme Court.

"The magisterial inquiry is independent. The concerned magistrate will call witnesses, record statements, and submit a report," he said.

Commenting on the hostage crisis, the JCP stressed that the safety of children and two adults was the sole priority of the police.

"It was a hostage situation concerning minor children for the police. The police's priority was to rescue the kids safely and securely," Chaudhary said.

He said the police decided to forcefully enter the studio after trying unsuccessfully for two hours to convince Arya to release the hostages.

"For over two hours, the police team tried to negotiate with him (Arya) and convince him to let the kids go and surrender. But he did not budge. He was constantly threatening to harm the children," the officer explained.

As Arya was allegedly carrying dangerous and harmful items like inflammables and refusing to release the hostages, the police determined they "had to act and enter the premises." Chaudhary claimed Arya had fired first from his air gun, prompting a police officer to shoot him in retaliation.

"Arya shot his air gun, and one police personnel shot in retaliation," Chaudhary explained.

As part of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the formal investigation into Arya's death has been transferred to the city police's Crime Branch.

Chaudhary stressed that the police personnel involved in the hostage operation were properly prepared to handle such extreme scenarios.

"Our police personnel, including senior-level officials, are all trained in how to tackle such hostage situations," he added.

Arya had apparently planned the 'operation' in advance, allegedly over the dues pending with the Maharashtra education department for a project. The government had rejected the claim.

As per a government resolution of the School Education department dated January 25, 2024, Arya was the director of Project Let's Change, which ran the Swachhta Monitor initiative from July 20 to October 2, 2023.

Under the initiative, school students were to act as Swachhta (cleanliness) monitors and discourage people from spitting and littering in public places. Around 64,000 schools and 59 lakh students participated in it.

According to police, Arya had conducted "auditions" for six days before October 30 for a ‘web series’. Children would be admitted to the studio at 10 in the morning and given a lunch break before the session ended at 8 in the evening.

However, on Thursday, children did not emerge during the lunch break, which made the parents worried.

In a video released before police intervention, Arya explained his motive, claiming he had made a plan to hold the children instead of committing suicide.

"I have very simple demands. Very moral, ethical demands. I have some questions," Arya said, adding, "I want to speak to some people... I want these answers. I am not a terrorist, nor do I have any demand for money. (I) want to make simple conversations".

Arya's videographer and witness, Rohan Aher, had stated that he had initially asked him to bring petrol and firecrackers, an instruction Aher ignored.

The situation turned alarming when Arya reportedly set fire to a rubber solution inside the studio, prompting Aher to run out for help and attempt a risky rescue of the trapped individuals.

Police sources indicate Arya, who had previously protested over alleged pending dues, had little contact with his family in recent years.