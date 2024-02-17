Magisterial probe ordered for Churachandpur violence: Manipur CM

Imphal, Feb 17 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said two separate magisterial inquiries would be initiated to investigate the violence in Churachandpur following the suspension of a constable and the looting of arms from an IRB post at Chingarel in Imphal East district.

Addressing reporters, Singh emphasised the government's primary responsibility to safeguard lives and property.

He expressed concern over the situation following the suspension of a constable by Churachandpur SP, citing the need for maintaining discipline.

Singh extended his condolences to the families of those who were killed during the Churachandpur violence.

"We condole the deaths of two persons at Churachandpur and one person during the attempt to loot arms at Manipur Police Training College on Tuesday, though we strongly condemn the incident," Singh said.

Four Insas rifles, an AK Ghatak 2, magazines of SLR and sixteen small boxes of 9mm ammunition that were looted from the IRB camp have been recovered, police had said.

Singh also denounced the threatening demands made by the Churachandpur district-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum towards the district SP and DC.

"Threats to the SP to leave the district within 24 hours and a social media post by a person to kill him will not be tolerated. The government does not to take such threats easily. An FIR has been lodged against one Hauzel for his social media post asking to kill the SP," he added.

Regarding the violence and the burning of the DC office, Singh assured that appropriate steps were being taken, including repairs to the damaged DC bungalow.

Singh questioned the motives behind the violence in Churachandpur, suggesting a hidden agenda, but assured that government records were safe.

He criticised divisive politics and vowed to take action against those attempting to misguide the youth.

Regarding the ongoing gunfight in Sugnu village, Singh reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the security of the state and the nation.

Singh said, "Additional forces have been sent it and combing operations are in progress." Singh also dismissed the notion of buffer zones within the state, emphasizing that all areas could be accessed by state forces for operations.

He urged the media not to propagate messages from such groups.

On demands by certain organisations for money and free fuel, Singh said, "I want to appeal to all to stop such activities." Responding to queries about the upcoming parliamentary elections, Singh expressed confidence saying, "We are preparing. We will win." PTI COR MNB