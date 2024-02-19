Magisterial probe ordered into looting of arms from IRB camp in Manipur

Imphal: The Manipur government has ordered a magisterial probe into the looting of arms from an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) camp at Chingarel in Imphal East district on February 13 to "ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the incident".

An order issued by the Home Department on Sunday said "an unfortunate incident occurred on February 13 in which a mob mostly youths stormed the camp of 5th IRB located at Chingarel Tezpur and snatched away arms and ammunition leading to a confrontation between mob and security forces involving exchange of fire at the spot." As per the order, District Magistrate Imphal East Khumanthem Diana has been appointed as the Enquiry authority to "ascertain facts and circumstances" leading to the incident and to "suggest remedial measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future." The enquiry report is to be submitted to the government in 30 days from the date of issue of the order.

Six persons were arrested by police for their involvement in the looting of arms incident. Seven IRB personnel were also suspended.

Police have so far recovered four Insas rifles, one AK Ghatak 2, magazines of SLR and sixteen small boxes of 9mm ammunition suspected to be looted from the IRB camp.

The Manipur government on Sunday had also ordered a magisterial inquiry in connection with a recent mob violence in Churachandpur district over the action taken against a policeman.

At least two people were killed and 30 injured in firing by security forces on February 15, after a mob barged into a government complex housing the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police offices, torched vehicles and ransacked property, hours after the suspension of a head constable.

"The state government is of the opinion that it is necessary to institute a magisterial inquiry to ascertain facts and circumstances leading to the crimes/violence/vandalism/arson of seditious nature and loss of lives, intimidation and threats to the lives of the DC and SP, Churachandpur..." an official order said.

The probe would "ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to loss of lives and properties" and "suggest remedial measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future”, it said.

Head constable Siamlalpaul was placed under suspension after a purported video of him with "armed men" went viral on social media.

The inquiry report should be submitted within 30 days, the order said.