Magisterial probe ordered into Panjab University student murder

Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) A magisterial probe has been ordered into the murder of a student during a concert at the Panjab University here, officials said on Tuesday.

Chandigarh Police arrested four accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of 22-year-old Aditya Thakur. The incident occurred during the concert of Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma on March 28.

The district magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner of Chandigarh has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, an official said.

According to the district magistrate's order dated March 30, the magisterial inquiry will be conducted by the sub-divisional magistrate (central) "to enquire into the unfortunate death of one student namely Aditya Thakur..during one concert of Haryanvi singer, Masoom Sharma, organised in Panjab University South Campus, Sector 25 on March 28".

"The enquiry officer shall inquire into the whole incident, which led to the unfortunate death of Aditya Thakur and will submit the report within two weeks. The inquiry officer will be at liberty to associate any personnel of Panjab University along with other stakeholders associated with organising the said concert," the order said.

The inquiry should cover "circumstances under which the student was stabbed", to identify "the security lapses on the part of stakeholders concerned" and "to make recommendations in respect of preparing a standard operating procedure to organise such event, concert or shows inside the university campus so as to prevent any such incident in future", according to the order.

Thakur was a second-year student of computer science engineering at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology.

He was taken to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where he succumbed to injuries on Saturday, officials said earlier. PTI SUN RHL