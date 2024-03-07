Magistrate to decide on sending rape case against AIIMS doc for trial to sessions court

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) A court here will consider on March 14 whether to commit to the sessions court for trial the case of a doctor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) accused of raping another doctor on the pretext of marriage.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore was hearing the case against Dr Deepak Gupta, a professor of neurosurgery, against whom Delhi Police had registered a case under penal provisions of rape, unnatural offences, causing miscarriage without woman’s consent and criminal intimidation.

“Copy of chargesheet is supplied to the accused. Be put up for scrutiny of documents and consideration on committal proceedings on March 14,” the magistrate said in an order dated February 26.

Earlier in January, the court took cognisance of the chargesheet and summoned Gupta.

A week after the accused doctor was summoned, an organisation working for women's rights demanded his suspension and arrest.

Meanwhile, Gupta was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court on February 17.

The sessions judge underlined that the chargesheet was filed without the accused’s arrest, and according to the Investigating Officer (IO), Gupta’s custodial interrogation was not required, he noted.

According to the FIR, Gupta raped the complainant on several occasions on the pretext of marriage. After performing a “sham marriage”, he also forced the complainant to abort, it said. PTI MNR MNR SK SK