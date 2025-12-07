Magna elephant electrocuted

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Dec 7 (PTI) A magna elephant - an adult male elephant without tusks- has been electrocuted in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) of this district, officials said.

Forest personnel who were patrolling Kemma Naicken Palayam area of STR on Saturday night, found a 15 to 20-year-old Magna elephant lying dead in the Perumpallam dam area. They informed the forest Veterinary Doctor, who visited the area and conducted an autopsy, the forest officials of the reserve said.

The elephant should have come into contact with the electric fencing by accident while crossing the area. However exact cause of death can be said only after full post-mortem, officials added.

The officials detained farmer Muthan, aged 75, near whose land the elephant was found dead, for questioning.

This is the second elephant to die allegedly due to electrocution in Erode district this month, officials said. Another male elephant found dead on December 4 at Kadai Eerati tribal hamlet near Burgur in Erode District Forest area was alleged to be the victim of the electric fencing too, they added.