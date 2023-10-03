Magna elephant found dead in TN

Erode(TN), Oct 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old Magna elephant was found dead in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in the district, the forest department said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Based on the information provided by people about a foul smell emanating from Kadambur forest area, a team of forest officials along with a veterinarian rushed to the spot on Monday evening and found the carcass of the Magna elephant, male without tusk.

Autopsy was conducted and some samples of vital parts were collected for further tests.

The forest officials suspect ailment or fight between animals as the cause of death of the jumbo. PTI COR ROH