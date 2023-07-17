Maha: 17-year-old boy drowns in Thane's Upvan Lake

Thane, Jul 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy drowned in Upvan lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

A group of four to five youngsters went for a swim in the lake around 1.45 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the TMC.

One of the boys, identified as Lokmanya Nagar resident Aditya Pawar, couldn't gauge the depth of the lake and drowned, he said.

"The local fire brigade was alerted and a search involving three boats was launched. His body was fished out at 5:10pm. His body has been sent for post mortem. Vartak Nagar police has registered a case and is probing further," he added. PTI COR ARU BNM BNM