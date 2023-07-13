Maha: 2 persons killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur; 12 deaths so far this year

Chandrapur, Jul 13 (PTI) Two persons have been killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district in the last two days, a forest official said on Thursday.

With this, 12 people have died in incidents of tiger attack in the district so far this year.

The Tadoba Andhari National Park, a tiger reserve, is located in Chandrapur district.

On Wednesday, a 47-year-old woman was mauled to death near Akapur village in Nagbhid tehsil of Brahmapuri forest division when she went to her farm for work, the official said.

A tiger pounced on the woman, identified as Devta Jiwan Chanfane, and killed her on the spot, he said.

When she did not return home, her family members and other villagers launched a search and found the body on Wednesday night, he said.

After being alerted, forest officials reached the spot. The body was sent to a hospital for postmortem.

On Tuesday evening, farmer Ishwar Govindrao Kumbhare (40) was killed in a tiger attack at Savargaon in Nagbhid tehsil when he and his wife went to a farm for work, the official said.

After catching hold of the farmer, the tiger dragged him for about one kilometre, he said.

On receiving information, range forest officer Vishal Salkar and other officials reached the spot and searched for the victim.

The body was later found and sent to a hospital in Chimur for postmortem, the official said.

The forest department gave an immediate compensation of Rs 25,000 each to the families of both the deceased, the official said. PTI COR GK