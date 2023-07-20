Maha: 2 terror suspects wanted by NIA held in Pune, remanded in police custody till July 25

Pune, Jul 19 (PTI) The Pune police have arrested two persons wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their suspected involvement in a terror-related case in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

A local court, where they were produced, sent them to police custody till July 25.

The two, identified as Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24), hail from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and are graphic designers, the police said in the court.

Both carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, they had said earlier.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, police sources said the duo fled Ratlam after coming to know that their names have cropped up in the investigation in the terror case in which some suspected members of the Al-Sufa outfit were apprehended by the Rajasthan police from the Madhya Pradesh town.

They landed in Mumbai, where they stayed in the Bhendi Bazaar area for two to three days and then came to Pune's Kondhwa area, said the sources, adding the duo took up jobs with the help of a local resident.

They befriended a third person, a resident of Jharkhand, who managed to escape when the police nabbed the duo, said the sources said.

Advertisment

"These two came to Mumbai and after living in Bhendi Bazaar for two to three days, they moved to Pune and stayed in the Kondhwa area, where they took jobs, earning Rs 8,000 each," they said.

The sources claimed the three accused were allegedly conspiring to trigger bomb blasts in Jaipur.

According to the police, three persons, including the duo, were apprehended by a patrolling team on the suspicion that they were trying to steal a motorcycle in Kothrud area of the city in the early hours of Tuesday. While their checking was on, one of the suspects managed to run away.

Advertisment

Commissioner of Police Retesh Kumarr said both men were wanted by the NIA in a terror-related case in Rajasthan and were staying in the city’s Kondhwa area for the last 16 months.

“During the search, one live cartridge, two holsters, four mobile phones and a laptop were seized from their house,” he said. The police are trying to ascertain if the suspects possessed any firearms, he said.

Asked if they were planning any act of terror in Pune, he said it will be clear during the investigation. About the third suspect, who escaped, he said many teams are trying to nab him.

Seeking their custody for eight days, the police told a judicial magistrate (first class) court that the two are wanted by the NIA in a case registered under the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The prosecution also told the court that the police had seized suspicious items like a live cartridge, a magazine, the cover of a drone camera, “white coloured pills”, and a forged Aadhaar card from the two.

Citing the case registered by Pune’s Kothrud police station under Indian Penal Code sections 468 (forgery), 379 (theft) and 511 (attempt to steal), and the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act, defence counsel Yashpal Purohit and advocate Saurabh More said the present case is different from the NIA case.

“The police have already seized 42 articles and there is no need for further interrogation,” argued More.

Judge A C Birajdar, however, observed that the police custody of the two was required as they have been booked for serious crimes under the UAPA Act. The court then remanded them in police custody till July 25.

As per the prosecution, the third suspect, who escaped, is from Jharkhand. PTI SPK NR RSY