Maha: 3 held for killing man after his motorbike brushes against their 2-wheeler in Palghar

Palghar, Jul 11 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons for allegedly beating to death a 20-year-old after his motorcycle brushed against their two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

The incident took place on a flyover in Nallasopara area at around 4 pm on Sunday when the victim, Rohit Yadav, was going on the motorbike along with a friend, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Jadhav told reporters.

A side mirror of the victim's vehicle accidentally brushed against the motorbike on which three persons were travelling, he said.

The three persons then stopped Yadav and had an argument with him. They allegedly beat up the duo following which Yadav died, the official said.

After the incident, the police registered a case against Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and launched a search for the accused.

A police probe team worked on various leads and arrested the three accused, all residents of Nallasopara, within eight hours of the incident, the official said.

Further probe was on into the case, the police said. PTI COR GK