Latur, Jul 21 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday staged a protest in Latur city of Maharashtra against the ongoing violence in Manipur.

President's rule should be imposed in the northeastern state, it demanded.

The protest was staged in Gandhi chowk.

A video of two women in Manipur being stripped and groped by a mob in broad daylight has caused nationwide outrage. PTI COR KRK