Maha AIMIM workers assaulted in Hyderabad, case booked

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI) A case has been registered here after a group of persons allegedly assaulted AIMIM party workers from Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident happened in Lal Darwaza area on Sunday night when some persons stopped the vehicle in which the party workers were travelling in.

The group allegedly threatened and abused the AIMIM workers and beat up four of them after removing the party flag from the vehicle, the AIMIM members stated in the complaint.

AIMIM Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali said four-five persons assaulted the party workers when they were going for dinner. He urged the police to arrest those responsible for the incident and to initiate stringent action against them.

A case was registered at Moghalpura police station, a police official said, adding, further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK SA