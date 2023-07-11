Maha: Ajit Pawar camp ministers Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde receive death threat, caller arrested

Pune, July 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested from Mahad in Raigad district for allegedly threatening to kill Maharashtra ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, both members of the Ajit Pawar camp of NCP, a Pune Police officer said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Bhujbal and Munde were sworn in as ministers in the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2 along with six other MLAs of NCP, while Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

The man, who identified himself as Prashant Patil, allegedly called on the phone number of Bhujbal's personal assistant (PA) on Monday night, saying he had taken "supari" (contract) to kill Bhujbal, the police officer said.

A police complaint in this regard was registered at Koregaon Park police station in Pune.

Advertisment

"The man called on the number of Bhujbal's PA on Monday night when the minister was in Pune. After identifying himself, the man claimed that he has received a 'supari' (contract) to kill Bhujbal, and he will kill him tomorrow," the officer said.

As per the telephonic conversation that went viral, the caller purportedly boasted about his style to inform in advance before executing the "contract".

During the investigation, the caller's location is traced to Mahad, 140 km from Pune.

Advertisment

"We arrested Patil under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on," the officer said.

Patil is a resident of Chandgad in Kolhapur district.

During the interrogation, Patil told the police that he had called up on the phone number of Dhananjay Munde's office in Parli in Beed district and issued a death threat for the minister.

Advertisment

"A criminal offence is registered by Parli city police," said the officer.

Meanwhile, Bhujbal said his PA called on his (Bhujbal's) phone informing him about the threat.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Bhujbal said the Pawar family does not indulge in such acts (of issuing threats).

"Sharad Pawar doesn't at all indulge in such things like issuing threats. He fights ideologically, and delivers speeches," he said.

Police have arrested the caller from Mahad and they are investigating, Bhujbal said, adding this could be the work of an overly-enthusiastic person. PTI SPK GK NSK