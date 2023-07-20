Pankaja Munde refutes claims of BJP summoning her to work

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde has said the news in a section of media of she being asked by the party to cancel her “break from politics” and get active is not factual.

A Marathi news channel report, quoting an English daily, has claimed Munde, who is the in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, has been asked by top BJP leaders in Delhi to cancel her “break from politics” and get active as the central state will go to polls in some months.

Retweeting the news channel's report on Wednesday evening, Munde said, “It is absolutely not factual.” On July 7, Munde said she was planning to take a break for “one or two months” as she was anguished at her integrity being questioned time and again.

She also said her party would have to answer if she had merit and asserted only time will tell if she was treated unfairly.

Munde had claimed portions of her speeches were sometimes take out of context and speculations were made on what she said, because of which she decided to take a break “not from my work but from you (media)”.

The BJP leader also said that after her defeat in the 2019 Assembly polls from Parli (when she lost the election to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde), her name came up for nomination to the Rajya Sabha and two times for the Maharashtra Legislative Council, but she was asked not to go ahead at the last moment.