Maha: Break-in attempt made at bank with no CCTV camera, alarm system

Nashik, July 21 (PTI) The police have registered a case after an attempt was made to steal from a bank by breaking the concrete slab of its strong room in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, a police official said on Friday.

While the bank had no CCTV camera or an alarm system, the thieves fled the spot after possibly hearing the siren of a police patrol vehicle, the official said.

The incident took place at the Ambad MIDC area of the city on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The source said unidentified persons entered the bank from the backside by cutting a window grille.

They also broke the concrete slab over the strong room of the bank. There was no sign of attempts to break the locker, he said.

“It is possible that the thieves fled the scene after hearing the siren of a police patrol vehicle,” the official said.

The attempted theft was discovered when the staff arrived at the bank on Thursday morning. The staff found cash and valuables in the strong room intact.

After being informed about the crime, the police sent a team of forensic experts and a dog squad to the spot.

The official said the bank has no CCTV camera, alarm system or security guards. The Ambad police have issued a notice to the bank over the lack of security apparatus, he said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI COR NR