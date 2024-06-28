Maha budget: subsidy for milk producers to continue, nod for 18 medical colleges

Mumbai, June 28 (PTI) The subsidy of Rs 5 per litre for milk producers in Maharashtra will continue, finance minister Ajit Pawar announced on Friday as he presented the state's budget for 2024-25 in the legislative assembly here.

Presenting the last budget of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government before the assembly elections, he also said that 18 new medical colleges will be set up in the state.

As much as Rs 223.83 crore in subsidy have been distributed to 2.93 lakh registered milk producers at the rate of Rs 5 per litre and the remaining subsidy will be distributed immediately, he added.

The government will also launch schemes to promote sheep and poultry rearing, and adequate funds will be made available for the establishment of fish markets, Pawar said.

A new scheme called `Gaon tithe godam' (godown in every village) will be implemented to provide storage facilities for agriculture produce, and construction of 100 new godowns and repair of existing godowns will be undertaken in the first phase, said Pawar who is also the deputy chief minister.

Financial assistance will be provided to 10,000 women across 17 cities for purchasing e-rickshaws and Rs 80 cr will be made available for this "pink e-rickshaw" scheme, he said.

A total of 92.43 lakh farmer families were given grant-in-aid of Rs 5,318.47 crore under the Namo Shetkari Sanman Nidhi Yojana announced last year, Pawar said.

Further, Rs 3,504.66 crore were disbursed to 59.57 lakh farmers under the one rupee crop insurance scheme, the minister informed.

Approval has been given to establish government medical colleges with intake capacity of 100 students along with 430-bed hospitals in 18 districts, he said.

A Unani medical college will be set up in Raigad while an Ayurveda college will be established in Buldhana district, he said. PTI MR KRK