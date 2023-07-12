Maha: Bus falls into gorge in Nashik district; woman suffers serious injuries

Nashik, Jul 12 (PTI) A bus operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district on Wednesday morning, an official said.

As per initial information, 15-20 passengers were travelling on the bus. Of them, one woman sustained serious injuries due to the accident on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section in Kalwan taluka, the police source said.

On Tuesday night, the bus came to Saptashrungi Garh from Khamgaon in Buldhana district. The bus was going back on Wednesday morning when it roll down from ‘Ganpati Point’, the official said.

One woman suffered serious injuries, the official said, adding that the exact number of passengers on the bus and those injured are yet to be ascertained.

Local residents, police and other agencies have reached the accident spot and started a rescue operation, he said.

Sources said district guardian minister Dada Bhuse was on his way to the accident spot. PTI COR NR