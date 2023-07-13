Maha: Civic schools in Aurangabad to show live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 launch

Aurangabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Students from civic schools in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad will get to see the live telecast of the launch of the country’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, on Friday (July 14), officials have said.

The students will be shown the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 launch to create interest in science, said an official from the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Announcing the countdown for the lunar expedition, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said in a social media post, “LVM3M4-CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION: The countdown leading to the launch tomorrow (Friday- July 14) at 14.35 hrs has commenced.” During the launch, the students will also be given complete information about Chandrayaan-3 launching through experts, the official said.

Friday’s launch follows the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission where space scientists are aiming for a soft landing on the surface of the moon. A successful mission would see India enter an elite club of nations achieving such a feat, the others being the US, China and the former Soviet Union. PTI AW NR