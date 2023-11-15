Maha CM launches registration for second edition of HindAyan cycle race

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched registration for the second edition of HindAyan Cycle Expedition and Race 2024.

"Cycling has twin benefits of ensuring good health and sustainable environment," Shinde said while launching the registration from his official residence here on November 13.

HindAyan will surely become a symbol of our heritage and national unity, the chief minister added.

Vishnudas Chapke, organiser of the expedition, said the second edition will be a mix of expeditions.

"This year, it is open to the public. General public can participate in HindAyan by doing registration," he said, adding that the expedition will kickstart from Delhi on February 10, 2024, and will travel to Pune via Agra, Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Thane and Mumbai.

HindAyan has also organised three stage races, each of 110 km, in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra from March 1 to 3 and registration for that too has commenced. PTI KK KRK