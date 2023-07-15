Maha: Driver killed as his container hits another vehicle

Thane, Jul 15 (PTI) The driver of a container was killed in a road accident in Thane city of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, a civic official said.

The accident occurred at Patlipada on Ghodbunder Road around 2.15 am, when his vehicle rammed into another container from behind, he said.

"The container transporting 10 tonnes of clothes from Rajasthan to Nhava Sheva in Raigad district rammed into another container moving ahead of it and carrying 18 tonnes of solar panels from Gujarat to Nhava Sheva. Due to this, the driver of the container from Rajasthan was killed," chief of the Thane civic body's disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, said.

The deceased driver, Majjid Khan, was 40 years old. His body was pulled out of the mangled remains of the driver's cabin, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he added.

Due to the accident, traffic on the busy highway was affected for two hours, the official said. PTI COR NP