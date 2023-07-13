Maha: Duo dupes Thane rice merchant of Rs 22 lakh

Thane, Jul 13 (PTI) A rice merchant from Thane in Maharashtra has been allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 22 lakh by two persons, including one from Dubai, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ameer Khan from Dubai and Vishal Thakur from a company in Delhi, used a fake bill of lading, which also serves as a shipment receipt, and took the delivery of 24 tonnes of Basmati rice from Jebel Ali port in Dubai.

While the rice stock is worth $27,000, or nearly Rs 22 lakh, the two did not pay anything to the complainant, said the station house officer at Chitalsar police station.

A case of cheating was registered on Tuesday on the complaint of the rice merchant, said the official. PTI COR NR