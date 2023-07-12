Maha: Fire breaks out in chemical unit in Thane district; no casualty

Thane, Jul 12 (PTI) A fire broke out on Wednesday evening in a chemical factory situated in the Ambernath MIDC area in Thane district of Maharashtra, a Fire Brigade official said.

Nobody is injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted at around 5.30 pm and more than half a dozen fire engines are trying to bring it under control, the official said.

Eyewitnesses claimed they heard the bursting of several chemical-filled drums as the fire raged in the unit. The flames can be seen from a distance. PTI COR NSK