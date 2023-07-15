Maha: Four injure security guard as he stops them from hitting dog

Thane, Jul 15 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case after a security guard was injured by four men when he stopped them from beating a dog, an official said on Saturday.

The security guard was on night duty with another watchman at the main entrance of a company in Turbhe MIDC when he was attacked, he said.

The official said four men showed up near the main gate around 5 am on Wednesday, prompting a dog kept by the company for security to bark at them.

The four then caught hold of the dog and started beating it with iron rods, said the station house officer at Turbhe police station citing the complaint.

The two security guards rushed towards the four and prevented them from hitting the dog.

As the dog kept barking despite the four retreating, one of them picked a stone and hurled it towards the main gate and fled. The stone hit one of the security guards in the forehead, injuring him.

The guard was admitted to a hospital where police recorded his statement.

“A case has been registered against four unidentified persons. We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the miscreants. No arrests have been made,” the official said. PTI COR NR