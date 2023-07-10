Maha: Gadkari slams Uddhav over 'taint' jibe at Fadnavis; BJYM workers tear his posters

Nagpur, July 10 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray's "taint" jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday led to condemnation from Union minister Nitin Gadkari and tearing of Thackeray's posters by BJYM workers.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers raised slogans against Thackeray after tearing his posters near the Nagpur airport.

A local BJP leader said they will stage demonstrations on Tuesday morning in the city against the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader.

Gadkari condemned the remarks of Thackeray.

He said Thackeray can discuss the development works done by BJP when we are in power and when they (MVA) were in power.

"But levelling personal allegations at such a low level does not suit the political culture of Maharashtra," the Nagpur MP tweeted.

Addressing BJP workers in Nagpur, the home turf of Fadnavis, Thackeray said the BJP leader was a "taint" on Nagpur as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting he would never do so.

Playing an old audio clip of Fadnavis stating that he would never join hands with the NCP, Thackeray said the BJP leader's "no means yes". PTI CLS BNM BNM