Maha government to appoint 50,000 youngsters for publicity of welfare schemes

Mumbai, July 9 (PTI) Ahead of the assembly elections, the Maharashtra government has decided to recruit 50,000 young individuals to promote various welfare programs of both the state and Union governments.

These 'Yojana doots' will assist citizens in availing of the benefit of government schemes, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil told the state legislative council here.

The opposition, however, criticised the initiative, denouncing it as a political campaign targeting the youth.

Leader of opposition Ambadas Danve raised concerns in the legislative council regarding the quality of skill development education in Maharashtra and questioned the government's decision to hire 50,000 youths for publicity.

In reply, minister Patil said that the state government has allocated Rs 53.66 crore for ten polytechnics to establish 'Centres for Excellence,' aimed at promoting skill development and self-employment. Of the10 lakh youths set to receive six months of skill-based training with stipend, 50,000 individuals would be designated as 'Yojana doots' to disseminate knowledge about government schemes, he said.